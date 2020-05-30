Court issues arrest warrants for Uzma Khan’s attackers

–Actor says her life is in danger, seeks help from PM Imran, human rights minister

LAHORE: Days after a first information report (FIR) was registered by the police on the complaint of Uzma Khan, the actress who was allegedly tortured with her sister by three women who stormed into her house in DHA, a judicial magistrate in Lahore issued the arrest warrants for the accused on Friday.

Property tycoon Malik Riaz’s daughters Pashmina Malik and Ambar Malik, Amina Usman Malik (wife of Usman Malik), and 15 unidentified armed men were nominated in the FIR, which was registered after outrage on social media when videos showing the actress and her sister being tortured went viral.

An application was filed by Defence C police in Cantt Kachhery for issuance of arrest warrants of three women. As the court heard the application on Friday, the state lawyer representing the police told the court that the three women nominated in the FIR had gone missing and were not responding to the investigation despite repeated summon, therefore, arrest warrants should be issued to resolve the case on merit.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Shabbir Sial noted that the orders were being issued on the grounds that the suspects “have intentionally concealed themselves and are avoiding” arrest. He also noted that efforts were made by the investigation officer to arrest the suspects but they “could not be arrested”.

Meanwhile, Uzma also posted a message on Twitter, wherein she denied reports of reaching a “compromise” with the suspects and that she had moved to Dubai. The actor said that she was in Lahore and had requested the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) to meet her, adding that some of the IGP’s subordinates were suggesting that she enter into a compromise while there were others who were supporting her.

She said that she would follow the IGP’s advice, whether it is pursuing the case or reaching a settlement.

Uzma said that people were advising her to make a “deal” with the assailants, saying her life was in danger. “But I have already died after what they have done to me … they have defamed me before the whole world,” she said. She added that police officers were “not cooperating” with her and neither were they arresting the three women.

“My life is in danger,” she said, requesting for assistance from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.