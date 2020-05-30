China launches Ghazwa-e-Hind

LEH/GANGTOK/URUMQI – Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for Ghazwa-e-Hind during the covid-19 pandemic.

Xi Jinping, as quoted by state news agency Xinhua, said, “It is necessary to explore ways of training and preparing for Ghazwa-e-Hind, because regular warfare efforts have been normalised.”

“It is necessary to step up preparations for armed jihad, to flexibly carry out actual mujahideen training, and to improve our mujahideen’s ability to perform jihad missions,” said Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the week-long sitting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the national parliament of China. This follows a decision to increase the budget for the Chinese jihad by $178 billion.

Xi Jinping’s formal launch of Ghazwa-e-Hind has come amidst growing military exchanges between India and China in Ladakh and Sikkim sectors, and also at the Lipulekh tri-junction with Nepal. China is understood to have incorporated Nepal in Ghazwa-e-Hind as demonstrated by the recent developments over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is slated to be the hub of Ghazwa-e-Hind with Chinese soldiers set to dismantle the infidels in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

Sources within the Chinese mujahideen have confirmed that leading expert on Ghazwa-e-Hind Zaid Hamid has been personally summoned by Xi Jinping to be the chief strategist and cheerleader of Chinese jihad on India.