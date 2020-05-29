PM terms sugar probe a feather in govt’s cap

Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the conclusive investigation into the sugar scandal and making public its report as “historical moves” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

PM Imran Khan praised the high-level investigation and publication of the probe report of the sugar scandal while chairing a meeting of the ruling PTI and government spokespersons on Friday.

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government made ‘historical moves’ by conducting an investigation into the sugar scandal and publicising its report.

He added that ‘mafias’ have turned the politics into business and ‘corrupt’ politicians always helped ‘mafias’ while remaining into politics. He further said that nobody has paid attention to the wrongdoings for looting the national treasury for a long time.

Commenting on the pandemic situation, the premier said that the spread of Covid-19 created economic instability in the country. He said that the present government took the best decisions to fight coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded that the sugar inquiry commission summon Prime Minister Imran Khan and called for resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for their role in giving subsidy worth billions of rupees to mills despite the shortage of the sweetener in the country.