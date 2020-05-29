Gen Bajwa reiterates commitment to global peace

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards the global peace under the United Nations Charter remained unflinching.

“Pakistan commemorates ‘Spirit of Sacrifice’ of our valiant peacekeepers, who continue serving humanity in challenging and restive regions of the world,” the army chief said in his message in connection with the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

The Day was observed to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel’s invaluable contribution to maintaining peace across the world. The theme for this year’s Day is “Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace”.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said, “As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, we must do more to achieve women’s equal representation in all areas of peace and security.”

“Together let us continue to wage peace, defeat the pandemic and build a better future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statement that “Pakistan joins the international community in celebrating ‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers’. As a consistent leading troop-contributing country, Pakistan is cognisant of the important role played by UN peacekeepers in maintaining security and stability in so many of the world’s conflict zones”.

FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui saluted the services and sacrifices rendered by peacekeepers from around the world and reiterated the country’s solemn commitment to continue working with the United Nations for the ideals of peace, stability and cooperation espoused by the ‘blue helmets’.

Pakistan is proud of its long-standing contributions to UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades, she said.

“Our peacekeepers have earned well-deserved respect and goodwill for their professionalism and devotion to duty in every mission they have participated in.”