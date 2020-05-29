Former PML-N MPA shot dead by son

RAJANPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) twice-elected ex-MPA Sardar Atif Mazari was gunned down in his native town Rajanpur on Wednesday night.

According to police, Sardar Atif Mazari was brought to the Rajanpur District Headquarter Hospital in a critical condition but he could not survive. He was shot dead by his son Basit Mazari.

Police have registered the FIR [First Information Report] on the report of Rehan Mazari, the younger son of the deceased politician. His body has also been handed over to the family after postmortem examination.

Family sources said that Atif Khan Mazzari was charing a panchayat at his place in Umar Kot where he was accidentally shot dead by his son.

After the incident, the area police have registered FIR on a complaint of the deceased son Rehan Khan Mazzari which stated that Abdul Basit Mazzari killed his father Atif Mazzari. The mental illness of the accused was stated as a reason for the murder.