Umar for streamlining information on beds, ventilators availability

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday stressed the importance of devising a mechanism of providing latest information about the availability of beds and ventilators in hospitals to facilitate Covid-19 patients.

Chairing a meeting at National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), he said that such information would facilitate the infected get admission in hospitals as per their own preference and the availability of beds and ventilators.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Interior Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, and NCOC Chief Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamud Uz Zaman Khan.

The NCOC was apprised that sufficient beds and ventilators were available in country’s hospitals for accommodating Covid-19 patients and most patients preferred home isolation. The forum also reviewed the progress on the implementation status of Covid-19 guidelines.

Umar said that a special meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) would be held on June 1 to finalise the coronavirus strategy for the next month. The minister asked the provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to finalise their recommendations regarding Covid-19 by Saturday for consideration.

High ranking officials of the four provinces, GB, AJK and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) attended the session via video-link.