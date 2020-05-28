Govt likely to raise electricity tariff by Rs2 per unit: report

The government is likely to increase the price of electricity between Rs1.5 and Rs2 per unit, which will put an additional burden of more than Rs162 billion on the people, according to a news channel.

The channel’s report claimed that the federal government is considering raising the price of electricity which will put extra burden on the people already trapped in inflation and unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It claimed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will take a decision in this regard on June 3.