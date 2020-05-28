Currency worth Rs30m found in PIA plane’s debris

In a shocking development on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has claimed that local and foreign currency amounting to Rs30 million was allegedly being smuggled in the plane that crashed in a Karachi neighbourhood on May 22.

“Local and foreign currency worth millions of rupees were recovered from the crash site,” said the spokesperson, adding: “A total of Rs30 million were recovered from three separate bags.”

The PIA official said that such an amount cannot be transported without informing the airline and that an extra seat ticket needs to be purchased for transporting such huge amounts of cash. “A passenger cannot carry it in their luggage or cabin baggage.”

He said for such large amounts of cash, a passenger has to be seated next to the cash. “No passenger had brought an extra seat.”

So far, three people have come forward to claim the money, the spokesperson said.