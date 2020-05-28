Currency worth Rs30m found in PIA plane’s debris

In a shocking development on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has claimed that local and foreign currency amounting to Rs30 million was allegedly being smuggled in the plane that crashed in a Karachi neighbourhood on May 22.
“Local and foreign currency worth millions of rupees were recovered from the crash site,” said the spokesperson, adding: “A total of Rs30 million were recovered from three separate bags.”
The PIA official said that such an amount cannot be transported without informing the airline and that an extra seat ticket needs to be purchased for transporting such huge amounts of cash. “A passenger cannot carry it in their luggage or cabin baggage.”
He said for such large amounts of cash, a passenger has to be seated next to the cash. “No passenger had brought an extra seat.”
So far, three people have come forward to claim the money, the spokesperson said.
Very strange that 3 people have come to claim the Rs.30 million worth of currency when only two people survived the crash. The people who had the money transported would have to provide evidence of the money belonging to them, and then face possible smuggling charges. It would be better if no nobody claimed the money to avoid prosecution.
potential advisor to crooks.
What is the function of luggage scaning machines then??
No claims, has to be deposited in the treasury please. Must be I’ll money. Government need it. Person responsible for boarding this type of money should also be punished.
Lahore airport security staff may identify the person carrying that container of cash. Cameras at Lhr airport at various tiers may also help. I wonder there is no mention by PIA about the officials involved in such violation of rules or procedures.