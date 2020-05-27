Zara Abid attacked online after death in plane crash

Supermodel Zara Abid, who was presumed dead in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last week, was attacked by online trolls who condemned her profession and lifestyle soon after her demise.

The 28-year-old model was on board the ill-fated flight when it crashed in a residential part of Karachi on Friday. Although the authorities did not name the victims, they said that only two men survived. Following initial reports of her survival, her brother also asked the people to stop spreading fake news.

Zara worked with some of the biggest brands in Pakistani fashion and in January this year won “Best Female Model” at the Hum Style Awards. Leading designers paid tribute to her professionalism and style. She was set to make her debut as an actress later this year.

Soon after the news of her presence on the ill-fated flight spread, the supermodel was attacked on social media for her profession and clothing choices. Some users even suggested that she would be punished in the afterlife for her lifestyle.

While some continued criticising her after her death, there were also many tributes to her from fellow models, designers and actors who called it a “tragedy for the fashion industry”. Some said that she had redefined conventional beauty standards with her tanned complexion.

Other social media users also condemned the moral policing and urged the people to avoid posting judgmental comments about her.

As the hurtful tweets continued to flood social media, Zara’s family reportedly deactivated all her social media accounts.