Tareen asks govt to acknowledge his payments to sugarcane farmers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Wednesday said that he would be grateful if the government spokespersons acknowledge the farmer compensation figures from 2017-18.

Responding to the press conference of Special Assistant for Accountability Shehzad Akbar, Tareen said in a tweet that he was the only sugar mill owner who paid the full price of sugarcane to the farmers during 2017-18 season.

Tareen also retweeted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet on October 12, 2017, in which he had said that Jahangir Tareen was the only mill owner who paid full price of sugarcane to farmers while the Shehbaz Sharif government had allowed mill owners to pay whatever they wished to farmers.