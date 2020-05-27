Shibli Faraz welcomes UN chief’s statement against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has welcomed the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres statement in which he declared countering Islamophobia as his top priority.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Faraz said the UN chief’s statement is triumph of our stance.

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل کااسلاموفوبیا کے تدارک کو اولین ترجیح قرار دینے کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔یہ خوش آئند اور ہمارےموقف کی جیت ہے۔کورونا کومسلمانوں کےساتھ منسوب کرنا نفرت پر مبنی بی جے پی سوچ کی عکاسی ہے۔بھارت میں مسلمانوں کے خلاف انتہاء پسندانہ رویہ انسانی حقوق کی پامالی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 27, 2020

He said linking coronavirus with Muslims reflects the BJP’s mindset based on hatred.

Faraz said India’s extremist posture against the Muslim population is violation of human rights.

It may be noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 24, had told a virtual meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states at the United Nations (UN) that countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia was his “top priority”, saying he “fully agreed” with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.

The UN chief was responding to the comments from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who drew his attention to the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India, and urged him to adopt a more focused and consistent system-wise approach to fully tackle the menace.

While voicing his concern over the rise of Islamophobia, the secretary-general called for fighting this phenomenon collectively, the sources said.