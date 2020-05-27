NDMA warns of heavy rains till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday cautioned the provincial authorities to take preventive measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property due to likely heavy rains from Thursday night to Tuesday.

NDMA, in its weather alert, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains and thunderstorms in scattered places of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, few places of Sindh and north east Balochistan. It asked the National Highways Authority (NHA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Construction and Works (C&W) Departments of respective provinces and regions to remain vigilant for restoring road links.

The advisory pointed out that tourists be apprised about weather forecast. In case of any eventuality, the respective provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and relevant departments should share twice daily updates with NDMA.

According to the PMD weather update, an impending weather pattern is going to enter in Pakistan on Thursday night.

The weather forecast has indicated dust thunderstorms with rain in Quetta, Zhob, Harnai, Barkhan, Dera Bugti,Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad from Thursday night to Monday/Tuesday.

Whereas rain thunderstorm (with intervals) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala,Gujrat, Sialkot,Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore,Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang,Toba Tek Singh,Sahiwal , Okara, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during Thursday night to Monday/Tuesday.

Dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected in Mirpurkhas, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday.