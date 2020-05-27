Ladakh dispute

Ladakh is a union territory, adjacent to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, under the administrative control of India and has been a cause of dispute between Pakistan, India and Chine till 1947. Recently, India made a move in Ladakh, and tried starting the construction of a few roads and airstrips in the disputed territory which is straight up against the laws, since the territory is disputed, and was met with severe retaliation from the Chinese troops.

And none of this is new! India has been creating tensions with Nepal at its border in the recent past and has also been using the land of Afghanistan against Pakistan. It has been trying to create unrest in Balochistan and also stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status last year! This ‘conceited expansionist policy’ of India is a major threat to the peace of its neighbors and the region.

Now the recent move of India in Ladakh, seems to have the dirty interests of another nation besides India. A nation who doesn’t want this region to progress, is Anti-China and seems to be the one responsible for this move of aggression by India. One major factor that is going to change the demograph of this entire area is CPEC! This multi-billion project promises to bring prosperity to the region since it will serve as a connection between the landlocked countries of the region and the hot waters. China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Russia are the major countries that will heave most of the benefits of this project! Moreover, Ladakh was considered the only missing part of the puzzle that could’ve given rise to some problems, but this careless move by India has this last part in its place too, since now China has taken control of the state.

Overall, the whole situation might look like just another dumb move by India, but from under the microscope, one can clearly see several Super Powers into play in the region.

Aliyaan Malik

Lahore