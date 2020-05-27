KP reimposes restrictions relaxed for Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday announced the reimposition of Covid-19 restrictions which were relaxed last week for Eidul Fitr.

In a media talk, Adviser to KP Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir said that medical stores, grocery and dairy shops will remain open around the clock. Stores, however, will be closed by 5:00 pm every day.

“We are easing restrictions for the benefit of the public. The imposition of restrictions is also for the public’s benefit,” he said.

Wazir visited markets in Peshawar to make sure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed.

He also warned against the hoarding of essential items and said that an ordinance has been introduced under which strict action will be taken against those guilty of the practice.