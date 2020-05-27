India’s ‘expansionist policies’ threat to neighbours, Imran says

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the “expansionist policies” of far-right Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) government were “becoming a threat to India neighbours”.

In a series of tweets, the premier likened the recent developments undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government including the introduction of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2020, and the border disputes with Nepal and China to Lebensraum — literally: living space — a practice of settler colonialism which proliferated in Germany from the 1890s to the 1940s.

All this after illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2020

The tweets came as tensions between China and India soared after a border standoff on May 5 in which 11 soldiers – four Indian and seven Chinese – were reportedly injured during a patrol in Nuka La, in the northeastern state of Sikkim, which borders Bhutan, Nepal and China. Following the incident, both China and India deployed thousands of additional troops to their border near Tibet.

Indian observers believe that the Himalayan standoff was potentially triggered by New Delhi’s construction of roads and airstrips in the region as it competes with China’s spreading Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Prime Minister Imran observed that India has employed multiple tools to threaten the teetering regional peace. He said that Bangladesh which borders India to the west and north was vulnerable to the citizenship law which is aimed at expelling India’s biggest minority, Muslims, through their deregistration.

He noticed that the despicable actions come in addition to “illegal annexation to [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] IOJK” which is “a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention”. “Laying claim to [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] AJK” is another example, he said.

The premier said that India has also “threatened [Pakistan] was false flag operation” on various occasions. He recalled saying that the Modi government was not only a threat to Indian minorities but has also endangered regional peace through its hostile policies.