Balochistan registers 16pc increase in Covid-19 recovery rate: spokesperson

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Wednesday said that the recovery rate in the province, which had decreased to 13 per cent over the last few weeks, has risen to 29 per cent recently.

Addressing a press conference, Shahwani revealed that the death rate has also decreased to one per cent.

He said, however, that people had brought the virus “to their homes by being careless”.

Shahwani observed that 21 per cent of virus patients in the province are women. “At least 242 children under the age of 10 have contracted the virus even though they do not go to bazaars and their schools are closed. The age group between 21-40 constitutes 44pc of the total cases which shows they are not taking this seriously,” he said.

The spokesperson appealed to the people to follow standard operating procedures otherwise the government would be forced to impose a “strict lockdown” to curb the spread of the virus.

He also advised the people of the province to learn how to live with the coronavirus, warning that not doing so would endanger their lives.

“It is necessary to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) otherwise coronavirus won’t let us live. The SOPs are very simple — wear masks, maintain a distance of one metre and wash your hands,” Shahwani said.

He added that the people were not taking the virus seriously because it did not show visible symptoms. “Coronavirus symptoms affect the internal body and don’t show physically so people don’t take this seriously,” he said.