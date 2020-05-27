Actress Uzma Khan accuses Malik Riaz’s daughters of attacking her over love affair

–Uzma’s lawyer says police not registering FIR despite ‘ample video and photo proof’ of violence

–Malik Riaz claims Usman Malik is not his nephew, Amna Usman claims had repeatedly warned Uzma not to destroy her marriage

LAHORE: Model and actress Uzma Khan has accused business tycoon Malik Riaz’s daughters of forcibly barging into her house with 12 armed men and violently attacking her over an alleged extramarital affair.

In a preliminary application submitted to the Defence Phase 6 Police Station for registration of an FIR against the incident, Uzma Khan has claimed that her assailants were led by Malik Riaz’s daughters.

Meanwhile, Uzma’s lawyer Barrister Hassaan Niazi claimed on twitter that the police was not registering the FIR against the culprits even though there is ample video and photo proof of violence and the injuries that were caused to Uzma and her sister Huma Khan.

Earlier in the day, multiple viral videos on social media showed two women entering the actor’s house and threatening her for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a man named Usman Malik, who is said to be related to Malik Riaz. One video shows them sprinkling some liquid on Uzma while threatening to kill her. In another, one of the ladies asks her guards to touch Uzma to see if she would sleep with him. The ladies can be seen hurling abuses at Uzma and her sister while threatening to have them ‘picked up by intelligence agencies’ as well.

The most problematic way women deal with their husbands infidelity is to cast all blame on the other woman while absolving their husband of all moral Obligations.This aggression & indignation should have been directed at the woman’s husband! #UzmaKhan #ٹھیکےدار_کی_بیٹی #MalikRiaz pic.twitter.com/oM4r0y46tY — San’a Mir (@SanaMirTweets) May 27, 2020

In the video, the woman asks questions about Usman, accuses Uzma Khan, and says, “Tell me the truth, what did you do with Usman? Did you sleep with him?” The two sisters look shaken during the whole incident. Uzma Khan says that nothing happened between her and Usman and the video ends here.

Shocked to watch the video of entering of Malik Riaz daughter in house with guards,showing full muscle by beating& using immoral language without any fear. It is further shocking that it took place 8 hrs before & no police official even dared to respond in media #ٹھیکےدار_کی_بیٹی pic.twitter.com/NYzQVkaud1 — Sana Javed (@ImSanajaved) May 27, 2020

Later, the actress took to social media to share her side of the story. “This is my official statement. Please share and help me in my fight for justice,” she said.

“I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in the past three days. I feel I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan,” Uzma wrote. “For me, it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now.”

“I am an orphan so you can’t kill my parents. The maximum you can do is kill me,” she added.

Perhaps, hinting at a video that went viral, she responded, “Since you have shamed me in front of the whole world anyway. Since I am a woman and obviously the vulnerable and easy target, carry on but now I will fight till my last drop of blood.”

Uzma also said that she has filed a police complaint against her alleged harassers.

“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she concluded.

She further said she would address a press conference on Thursday at Lahore Press Club and would share the complete details with the media.

MALIK RIAZ DENIES USMAN IS HIS NEPHEW:

Malik Riaz, while rejecting all the allegations in a tweet, said, “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity. I would also like to inform that I’ll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents.”

In another video, a woman who identifies herself as Amna Usman claimed that her husband was having an extramarital affair with Uzma Khan and that she had warned her several times not to destroy her marriage.

“I would also like to clarify that my husband Usman Malik has nothing to do with Malik Riaz Hussain, he is not a part of his immediate family. Barrister Hassaan Niazi has a personal grudge with Malik Riaz and he is using this incident to malign him,” she said, alleging that Niazi had also attempted to “settle the matter” in return for money.

Amna further said that the allegation that she had barged into Uzma Khan’s house was wrong because the house was owned by her husband, Usman Malik. “I’ve repeatedly warned Uzma not to wreck my 13-year-old marriage but she continued seeing my husband,” she added.

She also claimed that when she entered the house she saw “cocaine lines and liquor on the table”. “The allegation that I had thrown kerosene oil on Uzma is baseless because it was liquor that I had found in the room,” she said, adding that her actions were justified because no woman could see her marriage being destroyed.

In her recorded video message, Amna does not speak on the veracity of the allegations that it was Malik Raiz’s daughters who carried out the raid with armed guards.

Pakistan Today made repeated attempts to contact the police, including DIG operations, but no response was received by the time of filing of this report.

Talking to Pakistan Today, women’s rights activist Farzana Bari said that it is a crime to forcibly enter into someone’s house and create panic.

“The women should have resolved the matter within their family instead of rushing to Uzma’s house and then harassing her. Police should take action on this matter because delaying registration of the case will only show that our institutions are under the influence of the elite and powerful personalities,” she said.

Uzma Khan had stepped into the world of acting with the film Waar released in 2013. Later, she starred next to Humayun Saeed in the super hit film Jawani Phir Nahin Aani, and Jawani Phir Nahin Aani 2. She has also acted in Teri Meri Love Story and Yalgar.