A hard year

“Uninstall 2020, because it has a virus inside it”, a slogan that got spread in social media just after novel crona took power globally. Afterall it isn’t one virus, it is a virus of bad luck and tragedies. Well , at the end of every year we celebrate to welcome a new year where we accept thousands of new hopes. Similarly, the world welcomed the year of 2020 when the virus (crona) was taking space in the city of Wuhan in China.Gradually , the people got more and more infected with this uncurable disease and thus it took control over the globe. World became tragitic and people just became so down with the situation and lost the hopes as the virus is cureless and Uncontrollable . And yet it continued and there is no idea how many more lives of people get into danger with this.

Furthermore, 2020 just gave us a promo by corona virus nevertheless it shocked us with many more. We lost Two Indian actors Irfan Khan (29 April) 2020 and Rishi kappor (30 April) 2020 whose movies entertained us with laughter and tears. World got two big loses due to the death of such talented actors.

Moreover, 2020 didn’t stop its heart breaking news when we lost two students (Shahdad and Ehsan) of balochitan who faught for the freedom of baloch nation and they got martyed on 1 may 2020 . On the other hand, a Baloch journalist, Sajid Hussain, who got abudcted in the starting of April was thrown into the cold river of Sweden and accepted martyrdom on the same day.

In addition, on 20 May 2020 there was an accident in Dasht Boshli where 4 people faced death because of a generator which got burnt in a well. It was very hard for the family to lose 4 of its shoulders in the blink of an eye. Beside this, 22 may 2020 a Plane Crashed (Lahore to Karachi ) which took the lives of numerous soul for whom many families were waiting to welcome their loved ones for eid but sadly the distance of 20 seconds turned into the meeting of lifeafter.

Tears fall, hearts beat and shoulders are down but this year is not stopping playing so bad. I am writing this is in a mid night to remember all those family who are just suffering. May God give pateince to the families of victims.

2020 you are playing bad.

Ambreen Bashir

Turbat