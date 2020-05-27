50pc work on Suki Kinari power project completed: Lt Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that 50 per cent work on 874 MW Suki Kinari Hydel Power Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been completed.

In a tweet, Lieutenant General (r) Bajwa, who is also chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA), said that work on the power project is in full swing as progress on the project remains unaffected due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bajwa said that 50 per cent work on the project has been completed. He added that the project is being established at Kunhar River with an investment of $1.963 billion under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He informed that the project has so far created 4,250 job opportunities and after completion it would help reducing cost of electricity. “Bringing cost of electricity down is top priority of the government,” he added.