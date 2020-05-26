Three gunned down over old karo kari dispute

DAKHAN: Three people were killed over an old enmity over a karo kari issue near Dakhan within the limits of Bido police station on Tuesday.

According to the details, a group of Chandia clan people opened fire on its rival people of the same clan when they were working in the crop field in village Nabi Shah Wagan near Dakhan town. As a result, Gulbahar Chandio, Zameer Chandio and Arbab Chandio were killed on the spot. The armed men fled to an unknown destination after the swift operation.

The cause behind the incident was stated to be an old karo kari issue whereas the incident has created panic in the locality.

Some women of the victim party fainted over the bloody incident. The police rushed to the scene and have started a search for the culprits. No arrests were made till filing this report.