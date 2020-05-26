﻿ Shehbaz calls out govt for spike in Covid-19 cases | Pakistan Today

Shehbaz calls out govt for spike in Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held the federal government responsible for the “sudden increase” in Covid-19 cases in the country the number of which reached 57,705 with some 1,197 dead.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N president said: “Had there been a strategy in place at the time of the imposition of a lockdown or when the decision was taken to lift it, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country would not have increased at such a rapid rate.”

Sharif also called on the government to “not waste more time” in creating an effective national strategy to cope with the coronavirus.

“The nation should be informed about the testing data and what strategy is in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.



