Prepare in advance

The current spell of unusual rain is a blessing for the business community, stockiest, hoarders, and profiteers living in big cities but a curse for the farmers living in rural areas whose crops are ready for harvest and are being damaged. The government needs to extend full help to farmers in harvesting, transporting, and storing their yield in stores. Moreover, the government needs to supply the best quality seeds to farmers for Khrarif crop to enable them to start early sowing.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad