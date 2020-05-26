PM, Abu Dhabi CP discuss Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday discussed matters related to the global outbreak of Covid-19 and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to address the situation.

The prime minister received a telephonic call from Crown Prince Mohamed in which he shared his condolences on the tragic accident of PIA plane in Karachi causing loss of lives.

Thanking the crown prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from the UAE, PM Imran lauded the steps being taken by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic, Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also informed Sheikh Mohamed about the latest situation of the outbreak of the virus in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government for its containment.

The two leaders agreed to work closely for effective containment of the coronavirus outbreak and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister underscored that without immediate, coordinated and comprehensive actions to create fiscal space, the developing world might have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences of the pandemic.

He highlighted his call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to help mitigate such consequences and to shore up economies.

With regard to the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan’s concerns over intensified repression and military crackdown as well as India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He underscored that the recent domicile law in IOJ&K was in clear violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The prime minister lauded the recent statements of the OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns about the situation in IOJ&K.

He also highlighted demonisation of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community. The crown prince also conveyed his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.