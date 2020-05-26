Picnickers stranded at tourist spots after ignoring govt’s warning

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of citizens are stranded across the province despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s warning to avoid tourism and picnic spots by in the wake of coronavirus to avoid crowding.

According to reports, hundreds of picnickers and tourists are stuck near Chakhdara Bridge – an entry point to Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Kumrat valley and Chitral, and near Landakhy, an entry point to beautiful Swat valley.

It may be noted here that the public was also warned of closed recreational spots.

When contacted, KP Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said they had already informed the general public to refrain from going to any tourism or picnic spot in order to ensure their safety against coronavirus.

“We are more worried about our people than they are for themselves; the most important thing is our public’s health that is why we had announced that tourism spots would be closed throughout Eidul Fitr holidays to avoid gatherings,” he said.

The minister cited health experts’ advice of social distancing for the government’s decision to keep attraction spots closed.

“We’ve decided to keep all tourism spots closed at least till the end of Eid because we don’t want people to come in or go out of the province frequently since that may worsen the situation,” said Yousafzai.

The minister indicated that after Eid, the KP government will frame a strategy to jumpstart its tourism industry that has been affected due to the pandemic.