No dearth of ventilators in Pakistan, NDMA chief claims

–Gen Afzal says country to need 2,000 more ventilators in June if Covid-19 cases surge

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday said there was no dearth of ventilators in the country to treat Covid-19 patients, as there were about 4,200 ventilators available in public and private sector hospitals.

Addressing a press conference here, the chairman said orders had already been placed for procurement of additional 1,310 ventilators.

He said that trained staff was required to operate the ventilators and agreements regarding the training of staff, its installation and 1-3 years maintenance were also ensured with the concerned companies. He said the United States (US) has also offered to donate 200 ventilators to Pakistan and half of them would reach here shorty.

Out of 100 ventilators, 30 each would be provided to Peshawar and Karachi, 15 to Balochistan, 10 to Faisalabad, and 15 to Lahore.

He said currently only 128 patients were on ventilators. Occupancy of ventilators in all cities remained below 50 per cent so far, he said.

He said it was expected that 2,000 more ventilators would be required by June if the situation would get worse for which a contingency plan had already been chalked out.

The NDMA chairman said the Authority had 183 intensive care unit ventilators in its warehouses as well as oxygen, CPAP, and BiPAP ventilators.

While refuting news circulated on social media about the shortage of ICU beds, Gen Afzal said there were 10,944 ICU beds available in 365 public sector hospitals across the country and only 2,211 ICUs beds were in use which was 20 per cent below the available capacity, while 679 ICU beds were also available in 52 private hospitals, he said.

Similarly, as many as 72,900 beds were available in the public sector while around 6000 beds in private sector hospitals, he added.

He said any corona patient, who was denied a bed in a hospital from any part of the country could register a complaint at telephone number 111-157-157. The chairman said Pakistan has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing medical equipment to treat Covid-19 patients.

However, he appealed the masses to strictly adhere to laid down Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) announced by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect themselves and others.

LOCUSTS ATTACK:

Regarding locust attack in various parts of the country, the chairman said the massive operation was being carried out in four divisions: Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad, along with Okara, Bhakkar, and Layyah districts.

He said enough stock of pesticides was also available to check the locust attack in the country. He said China had also provided 1,00,000 liters of Malathion and 75,000 liters Lambda, while Japan would provide 50,000 liters Lambda. NDMA had also ordered to procure 1,00,000 liters each of these pesticides to undertake spray against locust, he added.

He said provinces were provided the pesticides as per their demand.

Muhammad Afzal said NDMA has also arranged nine planes for aerial spray in different parts of the country, including Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spray kits were also imported to be fixed on army helicopters for carrying aerial spray against locust, he said. He said over 1500 teams were working to carrying out manual spray in various parts of the country.

He said locust could enter Pakistan from Iran and Muscat in the first and second week of the next month and they had already deployed aircraft with sufficient spray equipment and pesticides in Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan and along the Iran, border to kill the insect then and there.

Arrangements have also been made to undertake anti-locust spray in deserts of Thar and Cholistan, he said.

The chairman said six more aircraft were also being added to the air-fleet on the directives of the government. The army has placed services of 5000 personnel on NDMA disposal to counter locust attack, he added.

Regarding preparation for a flood, Afzal said in winter some areas received 29-33 per cent more snow this year, adding that they had also prepared plans to meet any flood situation in the coming days.