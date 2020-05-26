Locusts are present in nine districts of Sindh: Ismail Rahoo

KARACHI: Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo has said that the provincial government teams have conducted anti-locust sprays at various parts of the province.

In a social media statement on Tuesday, Rahoo said that the swarms of locusts have affected crops in nine districts of Sindh.

He said that according to reports by some media groups, NDMA had declared the presence of locusts in only two districts of Sindh and termed these reports as incorrect.

“Today’s NDMA chart shows the presence of locusts in nine districts of the presence. Ground teams of provincial agriculture department conducted spray at 1,408 acres yesterday,” the minister said.

“Provincial teams have conducted spray in Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Matyari, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tharparkar and Badin districts, while the federal government has yet to start aerial spray,” he added.

He said the swarms of locusts are entering in Sindh and southern Punjab from Balochistan.

Sindh minister apprehended that the locust attacks could inflict the national economic losses to the tune of 451 billion rupees.

Criticising the federal government, the agricultural minister said that this important national issue facing inattention and warned that locust attacks could push the country into another crisis.

“The losses to the country’s agriculture sector would create drought and food shortage,” he warned.