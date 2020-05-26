KP govt may reimpose lockdown if Covid-19 cases rise: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) on Information Ajmal Wazir has warned that the provincial government may have to enforce a lockdown again if the number of Covid-19 cases in the province continue to surge.

“KP’s health system is fighting the coronavirus better,” Wazir told media during his visit to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, adding that he was thankful to God that the country had a prime minister like Imran Khan at the helm of affairs during such a crisis.

“We are working more than the resources that we have,” said the advisor as he reiterated the possibility of another lockdown.

Wazir told media that the doctors and paramedical staff who recovered from the virus have donated plasma for Covid-19 treatment and urged the recovered patients to donate their plasma so that more patients of the infection can be cured.

“Two doctors donated their plasma first,” said the advisor.

The statement by the advisor came as Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day said that the cases would not surge rapidly if there been a strategy in place at the time of the imposition of the lockdown or when the decision was taken to lift it.

Earlier, two Peshawar based journalists who happen to be brothers decided to become convalescent plasma donors along with other family members after their recovery from Covid-19 infection as well.

“We have decided to donate our plasma to those critically ill patients of coronavirus through passive immunisation therapy,” said one of the donors, GNN’s Asif Shehzad, who recently recovered from coronavirus along with 17 family members.

Asif and his brother Wajid Shehzad of Satch TV had tested positive in April while performing official duties of covering the pandemic.

Later, it was found that 17 members of their family had also contracted the virus.

However, after treatment and isolation in a small house where they all lived as a joint family, all infected members recovered from the disease and tested negative.

After recovering from the deadly disease, Asif said he along with both male and female family members decided to help critically ill patients.