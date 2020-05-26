Imran, Erdogan discuss Covid-19 cooperation in telephone conversation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have decided to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries against the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received a telephone call from President of Turkey @RTErdogan, today. President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/EBabbW75TZ — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 25, 2020

According to the statement said, in a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran, President Erdogan exchanged Eidul Fitr greetings and also offered his condolences on the “tragic” plane crash in Karachi.

The prime minister briefed the president on the steps his government had taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan.

The premier also thanked the Turkish president for providing Pakistan with medical equipment during the ongoing pandemic, which he said was “reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need”.

Reiterating his earlier remarks about the need to have a coordinated plan of action on debt relief for developing countries, Imran told Erdogan such restructuring plans, among others, were needed to stave off “socioeconomic turbulence”.

PM Imran also apprised the Turkish president of the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, which he said was accentuated by a “double lockdown and intensified military crackdown”.

“He [PM Imran] also shared Pakistan’s concerns on India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world was preoccupied with fighting the pandemic,” the press release added.

The prime minister briefed Erdogan on the demonisation of Indian Muslims amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, saying that India’s actions should be rejected by the international community, the statement read.

ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE CONDOLES KARACHI PLANE CRASH:

Separately, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Prime Minister Imran and condoled the loss of lives in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi, in which 97 of 99 passengers onboard were killed.

“During a phone call, I offered my sincere condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victims of Friday’s plane crash, a tragic loss of many innocent lives. We also discussed bilateral ties and regional & international issues of mutual interest,” the crown prince tweeted.

During a phone call, I offered my sincere condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the victims of Friday’s plane crash, a tragic loss of many innocent lives. We also discussed bilateral ties and regional & international issues of mutual interest. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 25, 2020

According to a series of tweets posted by PMO, Prime Minister Imran also thanked the crown prince for cooperating in the “timely repatriation” of Pakistani nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid air traffic suspension due to pandemic.

1) Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received a telephone call from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed, today. pic.twitter.com/aS55IZ2rEE — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 25, 2020

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest including human rights situation in held Kashmir, the PMO said.