French aviation team to probe Karachi plane crash arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: A team of French aviation experts arrived in Karachi on Tuesday morning to provide technical assistance to the team investigating the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash which killed 97 of 99 passengers onboard.

The team visited the crash site in Karachi’s Model Colony neighborhood and took back the aircraft’s black box with them for further investigation.

The team is scheduled to depart at 10:00 pm later today.

Meanwhile, the investigation of PIA’s Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board is underway, with the team visiting the crash site on Monday.

The search for the voice data recorder is ongoing. It is also to be sent to France with the visiting team, claim sources.

The two devices are to be decoded by the French team in order to shed light on the incident.

The French team’s visit comes in light of the announcement – made by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan at a press conference on Saturday – that revealed that a counter inquiry by the French and German experts belonging to the Airbus company, the manufacturer of the doomed A-320, would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the crash.

INITIAL INVESTIGATION:

Initial reports suggest that the crash occurred due to technical faults, however, further investigation is underway. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to receive a preliminary report within a month.

According to sources in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the aircraft’s engines may have been damaged during the initial landing approach before the pilot circled the plane around for another try.

According to reports, the CAA has carried out a runway inspection and compiled a report that reveals important details about the sequence of events leading up to the crash.