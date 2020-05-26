‘Ertugrul’ producer pitches for joint projects with Pakistan

ANKARA: After breaking the world record for most new subscribers on YouTube, the Turkish drama “Resurrection: Ertugrul” has become a major hit in Pakistan and its producer is ready to take steps for a co-production.

Mehmet Bozdag, who is also the screenwriter of the drama, told Anadolu Agency that Muslims should not only work together in politics and trade but also in culture and the arts, and so businesspeople should invest in the field of art.

“I am surprised that we did not make any collaborations to this day […] we call each other brother countries,” said Bozdag, referring to Turkey and Pakistan.

“However, we have never signed a deal in the field of culture and arts. So then where is the fellowship,” he questioned.

Bozdag said there should be joint projects where producers and actors come together.

“When one of us is in trouble, both countries are mobilised. But we should also do this act on better days and organise days of culture not only in the cinema but also in the field of cuisine, museums and history.

“We shall share our experiences with Pakistan and they should share theirs with us, and together we will sign world-shaking deals,” he said.

Bozdag said he expected the series to attract attention in Pakistan, but he never thought it would be in such a short time. He emphasised that he is especially happy that the show is popular in Pakistan.

“Even if Turkey and Pakistan have separate borders, the souls are of one nation,” he said.

‘DRAMA NOT INTENDED TO ANSWER ISLAMOPHOBES’:

Bozdag said he was inspired by the history of a 1,000-year-old religion, Islam, and therefore he insists that he did not come up with the storyline in reaction to the West, orientalism, or Islamophobia.

“I am not doing this for Hollywood or Bollywood or anyone who hates Islam,” he said.

“We need to re-explain the art of Islam and the Islamic world because this art and history is a transcendent art from the Taj Mahal to the Alhambra. Today, we have to tell the whole world about the beautiful voice of Islam,” he said.

Bozdag noted that the set of the drama was attended by 25 state leaders.