Civil servant among three gunned down in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a senior civil servant, Zubaidullah Khan, were shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Mir Ali town of North Waziristan district on Monday.

Khan was an officer of the Information Group and was currently posted as director of the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) in Islamabad. He was visiting his family village for Eid holidays.

All the three victims belonged to the Dawar tribe, police said, and were returning home after offering Eid prayers when unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on them before escaping.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to a senior police officer.

A first information report (FIR) of the targeted killings has not been registered yet, a private media outlet reported, citing sources.

According to North Waziristan police, initial investigations revealed the incident was a terror attack, which was why the FIR would have to be registered under the anti-terrorism act.

“We have sent an initial report and a letter to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu, requesting them to register an FIR of the incident,” the police official said.

JIRGA WANTS END TO VIOLENCE IN N WAZIRISTAN:

Meanwhile, political elders of the area held a jirga after a spate of violent incidents.

The jirga expressed concern over the law and order situation in North Waziristan and demanded the government to take immediate action to remedy the recent increase in violence, adding that if the situation did not improve, they would be forced to launch protest demonstrations.

This is the fourth major incident of targeted killing in the Waziristan area this month.

Five people were killed in two firing incidents in North Waziristan earlier this month including a leader of the local Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) party.

Ten security personnel were also martyred in the North Waziristan district in April while six suffered injuries in attacks and clashes mostly with Afghanistan-backed militants.