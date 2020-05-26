573 new coronavirus cases detected in Sindh, five more lost to virus

KARACHI: As many as 2,327 samples of coronavirus were tested during the last 24 hours in Sindh which resulted in the detection of 573 new cases while five more patients died due to the virus, lifting the provincial death toll to 374.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM House on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the new cases constitute 24.6 per cent of the total tests conducted on Tuesday. So far, the government has tested 161,628 samples which have produced 23,507 positive cases which constitute 14.5 per cent of the total.

Shah said that the death toll which now stands at 374 showed a 1.6 per cent death ratio, adding at present, 248 patients were in critical condition, and of them, 49 have been put on ventilators.

At present 14,618 patients were under treatment, including 12,931 or 88 per cent in home isolation, 794 or six per cent at Isolation Centers and 893 or six per cent in different hospitals.

“This shows that home isolation is being preferred by patients where government doctors take care of them through phone,” he said.

The chief minister said that 542 patients were cured during the last 24 hours and so far 8,515 patients had recovered. “Our recovery ratio from coronavirus is 37 per cent,” he said.

Giving district-wise breakup, the chief minister said that out of 573 new cases, 467 belonged to Karachi. They include 135 from East, 109 from Central, 94 from South, 77 from Korangi, 31 from Malir, and 21 from West.

Hyderabad has 24 cases, Shikarpur 12, Jacobabad 11, Kashmore five, Larkana four, Sukkur three, Umerkot three, Kambar two, Khairpur two, Dadu two and Sanghar one.

The chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to stay home, observe volunteer lockdown, avoid handshaking and crowding.

“This is the only way to contain the coronavirus,” he concluded.