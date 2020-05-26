25 more doctors, paramedics test positive for coronavirus   

LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital administration on Tuesday said that 25 more doctors and paramedics of the hospital have contracted coronavirus.

The LGH medical superintendent (MS) said that overall 41 doctors and paramedics have tested positive for coronavirus in the facility so far, adding that more tests were being conducted to ascertain the actual numbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of doctors fighting at the frontline remain affected by the virus across the country.

On May 14, a doctor along with four others at Children’s Hospital in Lahore tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities said that a total of 52 samples were taken from the hospital staff 10 days ago to test them for novel coronavirus.

The doctor said that he was told after a delay of 10 days that he had contracted coronavirus, adding that he remained in contact with his family and patients during the time period.

Doctor Umair who tested positive for the virus said that he became a father to a five-year-old daughter born a few days back and had been in constant contact with the newborn till the reports came positive.