176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: A group of 176 Pakistanis stranded in India owing to the coronavirus lockdown will return to the country on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued from Foreign Office, the Pakistanis will return home via the Attari-Wagah border.

These Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of the Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The FO said that in line with the Prime Minister’s directions for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan.