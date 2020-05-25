Army observes Eid in solidarity with Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the army was observing Eidul Fitr solemnly in solidarity with held Kashmir which is under India’s “illegal and inhuman lockdown and ensuing atrocities” since its annexation in August last year.

The army chief made these remarks while visiting the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India along Kashmir, where he offered Eid prayers with the soldiers.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday evening, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted General Bajwa as saying that India was trying to detract international attention from the “worsening humanitarian crisis and violence” in occupied Kashmir by targeting civilians across the LoC.

He added that the valley was a disputed area and warned that any attempt to change its disputed status, “including any political or military thought of aggression” would be responded to by military power.

General Bajwa also warned that there would be “dire consequences” if the strategic stability matrix in South Asia was disturbed. He added that the army was aware of threats and would be ready to fulfill its part “in line with national aspirations”.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief expressed hope that the world community would “weigh in to ensure freedom of movement” for the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) inside the occupied valley so that the atrocities committed there could be reported to the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the world.

The army chief added that the Indian forces could never suppress the “valiant spirit of Kashmiris” who were waiting for a plebiscite to happen according to the resolution passed by the UN.

During his visit, he also praised the troops for their “professionalism, preparedness for operation and befitting response to ceasefire violations” by the Indian army.

IMRAN EXTENDS EID GREETINGS TO KASHMIRIS:

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished the people of occupied Kashmir a “special Eid mubarak”. He said that he admired their “patience and courage during the inhuman lockdown and continuing oppression” by the Indian forces.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz also reminded Pakistanis to not forget the suffering and oppression of their brethren in Kashmir.

“The brazen commission of war crimes in occupied Kashmir by Hindutva supremacist Modi regime is a direct challenge to [the] world’s conscience,” he tweeted.