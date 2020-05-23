Sindh imposes two month ban on all leisure activities at beaches, canals

KARACHI: A notification issued by the government of Sindh on Saturday imposed a two-month ban on bathing and leisurely activities at beaches.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani issued the notification related to the imposition of section 144 of (Criminal Procedure Code) CrPC on Saturday in this regard.

The notification states that the ban will continue till July 22, 2020, to avoid crowds gathering and spreading the coronavirus pathogen.

“As part of precautionary measure against Covid-19, the Sindh government imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in sea and canals,” it says.

Further, the home department has also decided to impose a ban on bathing and swimming on the eve of Eid.

It may be noted here that the District Administration has already announced that all tourist spots and hotels across Pakistan will remain closed during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.