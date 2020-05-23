Pakistan’s water crisis

Now a days, Pakistan is facing a lot of social and economic issues. With these kind of issues there is another alarming threat that is becoming mature day by day, the water crisis .It was under consideration about a year ago but after some timely pathetic campaigns and so called political benefits, it is again going vague and ignored by community.

According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan ranks third in the world among countries facing acute water shortage. Reports by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) also inform the authorities that the South Asian country will reach absolute water shortage by 2025.

The area where I live is also facing noticeable reduction in water supply .Tanker mafia is exclusively taking advantage of this as it directly benefits them. They are literally selling water on doubled prices. No one is taking any notice or measure to cope with this situation. As for now everyone is ignoring this issue but in coming two or three years people will regret this, if this continues like it is.

People must pay attention to this problem because it is not the first time that development and research organizations have alerted Pakistani authorities about future crisis, which some analysts say poses a bigger threat to the country than terrorism.

I hope that people of Pakistan including so called officials will seriously address this issue and will take eye opening measures because it is time to save water and to save Pakistan from running dry and lifeless

Mujahid Qayyum

Islamabad