Pakistan to celebrate Eid on Sunday

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Saturday announced that the moon for the month of Shawwal has been sighted, and that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan today (Sunday).

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb after chairing a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. He said evidences of moon-sighting have been received from Pasni and Chamman areas of Balochistan.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Karachi, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session. The department’s officials said that the sky in many parts of the country is not clear and there are very slim chances the moon may be sighted.

Mufti Muneeb, addressing the media, said that “when the final decision will be made, it will be announced before the media”. He said it was “not appropriate” to speculate at this time.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday (today) as the moon was not sighted on Friday last there.

The Jeddah-based paper reported that the moon-sighting committee had said that Saturday, May 23, would be the last day of Ramadan, while Sunday (May 24) would be the first day of Eid — Shawwal 1, 1441.

The UAE will also celebrate Eid today as the moon-sighting committee set up by the justice ministry announced that the moon was not sighted and Shawwal 1 would fall on Sunday, May 24.

Meanwhile, Jamia Masjid New Delhi has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday (tomorrow) as the moon was not sighted on Saturday.