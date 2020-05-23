Multilateral capture and the aftermath

Long is the list of frauds; befitting should be the punishments

Candid Corner

“Whoever commits a fraud is guilty not only of the particular injury to him who he deceives, but the diminution of that confidence which constitutes not only the ease, but the existence of the society.” _ Samuel Johnson

The Enquiry Commission Report makes for a long list of vile frauds committed by the sugar industry cartel ranging from manipulating cane procurement to working out the cost of production, massive tax evasion to artificial price hike, benami sales to fake export claims, hoarding to satta and illegal capacity enhancement to deceitful power production gimmicks! There was double booking, under-reporting and over-invoicing. Duplicate books were maintained and huge amounts were regularly transferred from company accounts to personal coffers. This is tantamount to massive regulatory capture as all state institutions collapsed in the face of a multipronged manipulative onslaught masterminded by this cartel.

Indicting the regulatory bodies as being responsible for this messy situation, the Sugar Enquiry Commission has recommended sending copies of the report to NAB, FIA and anti-corruption departments of the provinces to proceed further with initiating appropriate action.

In addition to the government, it is the poor people of the country who had to suffer at the hands of this mafia on a minimum of two counts: by receiving less than their hard-earned due for the sugarcane sold to the mills and paying exorbitantly more for buying the end product.

This investigation is the first of its kind ever conducted in the country. Even more singular is the fact that its findings have been made public without any redactions. For this, Prime Minister Khan deserves our gratitude. He has demonstrated a high level of courage, commitment and resolve, to uphold the ideals that he has always stood by. This one action will further nurture those ideals and it is hoped that, from here onwards, his credentials would be boosted as the confidence of people grows further in him.

It is seldom that a leader would come along, determined to undertake the challenge of transforming the destiny of a country. Pakistan has one in Imran Khan. It is essential that all of us look beyond our respective prejudices and extend a helping hand to accomplish the task, with media and judiciary playing pivotal roles. If that may not be so, it would be the making of a monumental tragedy. Thereafter, the state would be but a skeleton, tossed around at the mercy of these gangs of inveterate criminals

But, for that to happen, a number of steps are yet to be taken. Having the enquiry held and making the findings public is just one part of the task. The more important part is to implement the recommendations without exception. This, inevitably, would include holding people accountable for decisions they took, whether they be part of the Prime Minister’s team, or they sit with the opposition. Even if a single exception is created on one pretext or the other, the purpose of the entire exercise would be defeated. I understand that the Prime Minister remains fully resolved to not only do this, but to go after all cartels which are operating in the country. That is the only way to get the better of these criminal gangs who have been running their own governments within the government.

In spite of the fact that the findings are broad-based, focusing on businesses managed by people on both sides of the divide, the ones from the opposition accused of these fraudulent practices were busy making ludicrous claims in their own defence and those who are their associates and family members, some of whom have already been declared absconders. It was a pathetic sight to see a former chief minister of Punjab, whose family has ruled the province for more than 20 years and whose elder brother has been the prime minister of the country thrice, come up with incoherent and illogical stuff in a desperate bid to escape the damage. Then there was this other person who served as the prime minister of the country, and who helped a former finance minister escape the clutches of law in his own official plane, not having a clue to what he was stating on air.

The response from within the government ranks has been more subdued. Except for one individual who has vowed to fight the charges, the others have opted to remain silent. That would inevitably mean that they would be willing to face the cases when these are registered. One coalition partner of the government has tried to disassociate himself by claiming that he had no role in managing the industry which has been implicated in the report. The veracity of this claim would be ascertained when investigation commences.

The Sugar Commission Report is not the only source of concern for those who have habitually indulged in manipulating the system to loot and plunder the state. It is reported that the Debt Enquiry Commission has also submitted its findings to the Prime Minister. This commission was looking into the (mis)use of loans of over Rs 24,000 billion during 2008-18. It has allegedly pointed out monumental loss to the national exchequer pertaining to various developmental projects. The commission also evaluated the success rate of development schemes undertaken with the financial assistance of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other institutions at 25-30 percent. The report has also highlighted the criminal role of some beneficiary families of the country.

This is not the end. The sugar mafia is not the only culprit. Virtually every business is in the grip of suchlike mafias, be it the textile industry, the car manufacturing industry, independent power producers, or other similar conglomerates. They are all into the business of exploiting the state for their personal benefit. There are going to be more enquiries and more scams will be unearthed, of similar or graver proportions, involving mafias which have driven the state to the brink of collapse. This has taken a long time in coming which is not like how the Prime Minister would have liked to operate. But, there were grave challenges in terms of the economic survival which the previous regimes had left behind. That delayed the onset of the accountability process in earnest. But, sleepless will be the nights of these mafias now as they would not find a respite, no matter how hard they try.

The media’s conduct has always been dubious and it continues to be so, but when cases have been registered against the alleged criminals as a consequence of the findings of the report, the role the judiciary plays would be critical. It would determine whether we are headed towards dispensing justice, or the criminals would again be given relief vide bails on the basis of mere personal undertakings. This would tip the balance and no amount of genuine effort by the executive would bear fruit if the judiciary decides to play the adversarial role. We have seen that happening in the near to distant past, and the likelihood of a repeat performance cannot be eliminated. The judiciary must understand that, being a key pillar of the state, it is incumbent upon it to play a role which would facilitate and augment the resolve of the executive to cleanse the country of mafias and cartels which have bludgeoned it over decades of rampant corruption and misrule.

