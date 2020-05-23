Global warming’ is an expression which refers to the effect of human activities that produces the unnatural change on the climate. It is an increase in earth‘s temperature due to burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) and large-scale deforestation, which results in emission of large amounts of ‘greenhouse gases’ to the atmosphere. Now the Question arises that, what causes Global Warming. According to Scientists and Government organisations.

Concentration of Greenhouse Gases in the atmosphere due to greenhouse effect is the major causes of Global Warming. These gases especially CO2 have heat trapping capability. So they trap heat and cause the greenhouse effect, rising global temperatures. Some of the main Causes of Global Warming are q Greenhouse Effects Greenhouse effect is the phenomenon in which the heat and light of sun enters to the earth’s atmosphere but cannot go out as they are trapped by the greenhouse gases, as a result temperature rises.

Greenhouse Gases Greenhouse gases mainly comprises of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. These gases are lighter than air, so they rise up to the outer limits of the earth‘s atmosphere and settle up there, making an impenetrable barrier that traps heat from escaping out into the space, and keeping it within our environment, and increases the temperature.

Agriculture produces large amount of methane and nitrous oxide worldwide, as accounted by IPCC. There are numerous agricultural sources of greenhouse gases. Livestock grazing, waste management and digestive gases contribute half of the emissions produced by agriculture. Nitrogen fertilizers (used for increasing production) release nitrous oxide and comprise 35 per cent of agricultural emissions.

Deforestation According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), Deforestation is responsible for nearly one-fourth of the amount of carbon emitted to the atmosphere. The planet cuts and burns nearly 34 million acres of trees each year, including millions of acres of rainforest. Trees and plants take up the carbon dioxide and provide us pure, clean, breathable oxygen as a free by product of the plant life cycle. Some of the effects of global warming observed across the world are

Rise in Sea Levels Due to rise in temperature, the Glaciers present in polar regions are melting rapidly, as a result there is sufficient rise in sea level. Droughts and Floods Higher temperature leads to faster evaporation of water and leads to drought in one part, and heavy rainfall causes flooding in other part of the world. Experts have estimated that, drought conditions might be increasing by at least 66 percent in upcoming years.

Effects on Biodiversity Wildlife researchers have noticed some of the strong species migrating to the poles, far north and far south to maintain their needed habitat, for example the red fox normally an inhabitant of North America is now seen living in the Arctic. Also it has been noticed that loss of species and endangerment is rising along with the global temperatures.

Prevention of Global Warming We can prevent Global Warming by reducing the demand of fossil fuels and by using the energy more wisely. Some of the simple actions which can help us to reduce the effects the global warming are – REUSE, REDUCE AND RECYCLE We can reduce the emission of carbon dioxide by choosing reusable products instead of disposables.

Using Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL): We can save energy by replacing regular light bulbs with compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs, because CFLs uses 75% less energy than 60-watt incandescent light bulb. Also CFLs last 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs and give off 70 percent less heat. By Planting Trees We should plant more and more trees as they absorb carbon dioxide and give off oxygen. They are an integral part of the natural atmospheric exchange cycle here on Earth.

Turning of Electrical Appliances We can save electricity and reduce global warming by turning off lights, television, video player, stereo and computer and many other electrical appliances, when not in use.

Global warming is due to the increased carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases in air due to pollution caused by human and it is predicted that it will cause variety of negative effects.Thus to reduce the global warming we should develop some steps for the prevention, we must avoid unnecessary use of automobiles, plant plenty of trees & recycle the objects and make absolute use of nonconventional energy sources. Apart from that we should organize self-awareness programmes, plan exhibitions in different parts of countries to create awareness on global warming. Also to slow down global warming, adaptation schemes must be forwarded. Constructing flood defences, banning buildings close to sea areas are some of the measures we can adapt.

Mahnoor Tariq

Wah