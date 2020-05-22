Politicians, military leaders grieved over plane crash

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/LAHORE: Prominent political and military leaders on Friday expressed deep grief over the devastating crash of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 107 passengers in Karachi’s residential area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed sadness over loss of precious lives in the plane crash.

The prime minister took to the social networking website twitter and expressed shock and saddened over the plane crash. He said that he was in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who had left for Karachi and was with the rescue and relief teams on ground, adding that this was the priority. The prime minister further said that immediate inquiry will be instituted. He also conveyed prayers and condolences to the families of the deceased.

The army chief directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed grief over the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320. He further said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in Rescue Operation.

“Our heart goes out to all families of onboard passengers of the ill-fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport. On PM’s directions, all emergency services and resources mobilised, evacuation in progress,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and pledged to stand by their sides.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also took to Twitter and said, “Extremely sad to hear news of PIA A320 plane crash in Karachi.” He further prayed for the passengers and staff on board.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he was deeply grieved over the devastating plane crash. We are in midst of grave challenges as a nation and in these times of trial we must show resolve and unity, he urged.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said, “My prayers and sympathies are with the families of the passengers onboard. May Allah give them strength to cope with this loss.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed shock and deep grief over the plane crash near Quaid-e-Azam International Airport in Karachi. He expressed sympathy with those whose loved ones were onboard and prayed for them. He said that the tragic incident had grieved the entire nation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said the government was fully focusing on relief and rescue operations in PIA aircraft crash incident.

He said that it was a tragic and sad incident before Eid and all prayers of PM Imran and his government were with the passengers, crew members, and their families.

The minister said that injured were being shifted to hospitals and details of passengers and the plane were being collected, which would be shared, after compilation, with the media.

Faraz appealed the general public to refrain from visiting the crash site as it would create hurdles in the way of rescue operation. The information minister said that federal government was in contact with the Sindh government and both were making all-out efforts in rescue operation.

“PM Imran is also in contact with the Sindh government and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and giving necessary directions in this regard,” he said. “An information desk is too being established to have a contact with families of the passengers on board the plane,” he added.