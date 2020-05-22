Police search for PM’s advisors who advised him to murder 5 innocent people

A manhunt has started in the federal capital Islamabad after the prime minister murdered five innocent people for the premier’s advisors who advised him to do such a thing.

“The entire force is on this,” said ICT Police IG Amir Zulfiqar Khan. “We need to get to whoever is responsible for this heinous crime of advising the prime minister to do whatever he did.”

The Islamabad manhunt comes hot on the heels of the investigation into finding out who advised the prime minister to allow the export for sugar when there was clearly going to be a shortage, resulting in a government expenditure for the subsequent subsidy.

“There is no doubt in our minds, of course, that the prime minister is an honest man. A good man. It is whoever had advised him to do this, that is the main culprit,” said Khan.