Police register case against ‘colonel ki biwi’

MANSEHRA: On the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Aurangzeb, City Police Station Manshera lodged a proper First Investigation Report (FIR) against a lady who threatened, misbehaved and interfered with the lawful duty of police officials on Express Way.

This was revealed in the press statement of the Hazara division police. The statement clarified that these police officials were employed on a contract for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and doing their duty.

“They showed extreme restraint composure and calm despite being insulted.”

It said that no police official was suspended, nor was any case registered against them. It was further explained that no one is above the law and in this case, too, the law will take its due course.