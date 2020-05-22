ECP to hear plea for Faryal Talpur’s disqualification on June 4

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct hearing on a petition filed for the disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur on June 4.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar, who submitted that she should be disqualified for allegedly concealing assets under Article 62 of the Constitution.

They stated that the because she failed to declare the details of her assets before the ECP, it means that she is no longer ‘righteous and trustworthy’.

Last year in December, the commission adjourned the hearing of the petition after the petitioners’ counsel sought time to file a response.

The petitioners stated that Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot. They added that Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to corruption of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she should be disqualified as a member of the Sindh Assembly.