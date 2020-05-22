Covid is prime for crime

Street crime is a crime, but often it led to death. Some small thieves are the street that had taken people’s lives for small theft. Even in Rawalpindi city, these small thick thieves are very common, but they often increase in Ramadan. The people living in the area falling in the jurisdiction of the New Town Police Station have always particularly remained vulnerable. Recently the 6th Road, the 5th Road and the link roads and streets in-between have become the most favorite hunting ground for the street criminals But due to this virus these crimes rates have decreased considerably. However, purse-snatching from women shoppers by some motorcycle riders has become a new challenge for the city police. Because during the COVID-19 people don’t get out of their home and there are police and army everywhere, which is why crime has decreased. We are appealing to our government to maintain the same law and order after COVID-19.

Hamza Siddiqui

Rawalpindi