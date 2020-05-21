The night of giving

A night better than a thousand months. There is no night better than this night, no night that is more virtuous.

If it happens to be Laylatul Qadr, In’sha’Allah you will receive the reward of worship the amount for thousand months.

Aisha reported: I asked: “O Messenger of Allah! If I realize Lailat-ul-Qadr (Night of Decree), what should I supplicate in it?” He replied, “You should supplicate: Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun, tuhibbul-‘afwa, fa’fu ‘anni (O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive me).” In the Qur’an, it is said that “the night of al-Qadr is better than a thousand months” (Qur’an 97:3), and so for many these nights are the greatest opportunity for a Muslim to exercise their faith through good acts to benefit from this night’s endless rewards. “The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. “-[97:3]-

Alhamdulillah for everything- We are witnessing another last ten blessed days of Ramadan Alhamdulillah which are for the protection from the hell fire. Among these 10 days there is Lailla Tul Qadar as well. Read following dua frequently in these 10 day:

Istighfar (Astagfirullah) is the gateway of relief and happiness. Whenever you are in distress start reciting it and InshaAllah , Allah swt will take you out of your anxiety and will put you in a peaceful situation and will give you happiness. Allah swt loves that his slaves repent and seek forgiveness. One of the 99 Names of Allah is Al-Ghaffaar (الْغَفَّارُ) – The Great Forgiver The Forgiver, the One who forgives the sins of His slaves time and time again. There are numerous verses in the Quran about the importance of asking for forgiveness from Allah swt.

Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said. “By Allah! I ask for forgiveness from Allah and turn to Him in repentance more than seventy times a day.” [Sahih al-Bukhari 6307] If we make a habit of saying istighfar , inshallah our every step will go towards success in this world and hereafter. Brothers and Sisters , please do not delay in asking for forgiveness from Allah swt as it is a human nature to do mistakes. Specially in this Ramadan, let’s get ourselves forgiven.

Maleeha Shoaib

Islamabad