PM says India planning ‘false flag operation’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again stressed on Thursday that India was gearing up for a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from the genocide it is committing in occupied Kashmir.

“At least 15 homes of Kashmiri citizens were torched by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday,” PM Imran wrote on a post on Twitter, adding that India was subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression with the help of its 900,000 security forces stationed in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister also shared images of the torched and destroyed houses of the Kashmiri people.

He reiterated that India was about to launch a false flag operation in order to divert the world’s attention away from the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied region.

Earlier this week, the premier had voice similar apprehensions, saying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindutva supremacist government was committing war crimes in occupied Kashmir, including attempts to change the demography of the Himalayan territory in violation of the fourth Geneva Convention.

In a series of tweets on May 17, PM Imran spoke about his Indian counterpart’s “RSS-inspired doctrine” in occupied Kashmir, which has been under a brutal curfew and communications blackout since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi scrapped its special status. PM Imran said Modi had clearly set up the moves of his fascist government in occupied Kashmir.

“First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory,” he wrote. The premier said the Indian prime minister’s second step to continue aggression in occupied Kashmir was through “a three-pronged approach”.

“One, trying to crush them with brute force [including] using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris [especially] youth and isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links.”

He said the last step was to corrupt the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and blatantly lie to the world to show it as terrorism from Pakistan.

On May 6, the prime minister had expressed the same apprehension and called upon the international community to take notice of brutality being committed in occupied Kashmir before it jeopardises peace and security in South Asia.

In a series of tweets on May 6, the prime minister said, “I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.” “Latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across [the Line of Control] LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda.