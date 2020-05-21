Pakistan lauds OIC statement on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Conference’s (OIC) rejection of a new domicile law imposed by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan welcomes OIC statement strongly condemning and rejecting Indian government’s illegal actions to redefine domicile rules to alter IoJ&K demographic, and terms it settlement colonialism against OIC, UNSC resolutions, 4th Geneva Convention, [and] international humanitarian laws,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a tweet.

In a statement, the OIC said it had been following with deep concern the “unilateral” scrapping of the valley’s longstanding special status in August 2019, and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.