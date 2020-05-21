Nine PIA air hostesses, stewards test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Nine air hostesses and stewards of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Crew members of the two flights headed to Multan International Airport from Kuwait and Abu Dhabi tested positive for coronavirus. Moreover, two airhostesses tested positive for the virus in PK-702 coming in from Manchester to Lahore.

Two of the air hostesses and stewards have been quarantined in Lahore’s Civil Military Hospital, while seven have been checked into Multan’s Civil Military Hospital after the diagnosis.

On May 3, one pilot and three flight attendants of PIA, who had performed duties on a special flight from Melbourne to Lahore, had been tested positive for coronavirus.

The crew members were shifted to Lahore’s Combined Military Hospital.