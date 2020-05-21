LHC bins appeal to open parks, recreational spots on Eid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday thrown out an appeal to permit the opening of parks and recreational spots — closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country — on Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan recalled that the Supreme Court was already hearing a case regarding the Covid-19 situation, which “has already become serious”.

“Do you want to take from me a license to kill children?” Justice Khan asked the petitioner.

The development comes as the Punjab government had announced to reopen restaurants, food stalls and ride-parks in the province after Eid.

However, the decision regarding the timings will be made later.

Last month, the Islamabad administration had opened parks and hiking trails in the Margalla Hills to the public for the purposes of the exercise.